(Bloomberg) -- Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 days after an exhibition tour in the Balkans featuring the world’s top tennis player was cut short.

The announcement, emailed by his public-relations company, follows Sunday’s abrupt end to the Adria Tour after participants including Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria -- a semifinalist in the 2019 U.S. Open -- and Borna Coric of Croatia tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’m extremely sorry for each individual case of infection,” Djokovic said in a statement. “I hope it won’t complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

Local media criticized the event -- and Djokovic himself -- for embracing few virus restrictions and for holding parties in Belgrade alongside the tournament, where matches were held in Serbia and Croatia before dates in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina were canceled.

Djokovic said that while he’s displaying no symptoms of the virus, he’ll self-isolate for 14 days and take a repeat test in five.

Serbia, which initially imposed one of Europe’s strictest curfews during the pandemic, has since relaxed those measures. It also held general elections Sunday, which were originally postponed because of the pandemic.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.