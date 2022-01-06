(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG agreed to work with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop a treatment that can restore liver function and offer an alternative to transplants.

The U.S. biotech company’s technology will be used to inhibit a target identified by Novartis researchers, the Swiss company said Thursday, without disclosing financial details.

Alnylam, which turned a Nobel Prize-winning concept called RNA interference into treatments for rare genetic conditions, has been a subject of takeover speculation. Novartis, having just sold a $21 billion stake in rival Roche Holding AG, could use the cash to buy a biotech and Alnylam has been on the potential target list.

The U.S. company’s longtime Chief Executive Officer John Maraganore also stepped down at year-end.

During the three-year collaboration, Alnylam will develop and test molecules called small interfering RNAs, or siRNAs, using target-specific assays developed by Novartis. Once a possible drug is identified, Novartis will conduct the development and clinical research.

About one million people die of end-stage liver disease worldwide every year because they progressively lose critical liver function. Liver transplantation is the only option at the moment, but it’s an invasive procedure and there is a limited supply of organs.

