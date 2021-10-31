(Bloomberg) --

Novartis AG is considering listing generic-drug unit Sandoz, NZZ am Sonntag reported, citing two people with access to the pharmaceutical company’s top management.

The deliberations went in the direction of a stock exchange listing and Switzerland is favored for tax reasons, the newspaper reported. Novartis had no immediate comment on the report on Sunday.

The pharma giant said last week it may spin off or sell its Sandoz generic-drug unit after it consistently failed to meet expectations. Novartis gave itself until the end of next year to decide what to do with the business.

The company is working with Bank of America Corp. and UBS Group AG as it weighs options, Bloomberg reported Oct. 26, citing people familiar with the matter. Sandoz could be valued at more than $20 billion as a standalone unit, the people said.

