(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG shareholders approved the spinoff of generic drugs unit Sandoz, setting up the latest step in the Swiss company’s shift to focus solely on new medicines.

Investors voted 99.7% on Friday in favor of a distribution of one share in Sandoz for every five dividend-bearing shares of Novartis. The split is planned for around Oct. 4.

Novartis has worked on severing itself from Sandoz for more than a year, part of a long-term move to sharpen its focus on more lucrative, cutting-edge medicines.

Sandoz’s exposure to the European market as well as its portfolio of cheaper versions of complex biological medicines, known as biosimilars, should help it trade at a premium to US generic-drugmaker peers, said Alastair Mankin, vice president of alternative equity strategies at TD Cowen. The independent company may trade at a small discount to UK rival Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc though, due to a risk that plans to boost profitability won’t be successful, Mankin said.

“For Novartis, the spin completes a decade-long transition,” he said.

Novartis pared some of its earlier gains on the news, trading up 0.7% in Zurich after the vote.

“We thought about it for a long time — for years — whether it’s the right step to separate these companies,” Novartis Chairman Joerg Reinhardt said at the shareholder meeting in Basel. History shows that when a company can focus on its core business, it’s better set up for growth, he added.

