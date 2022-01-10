(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG and Molecular Partners AG said their experimental medicine for Covid-19 met its goals in a mid-size study, reducing the amount of virus in the body over eight days.

Covid patients who took the therapy, ensovibep, also had a 78% lower risk of needing an emergency health-care visit, hospitalization or dying in the second-phase study, the companies said in a statement.

Novartis said it’s exercising an option to license ensovibep and will become responsible for developing, manufacturing and selling the therapy. Molecular Partners will receive a payment of 150 million Swiss francs ($163 million).

The companies said they plan to enroll 1,700 patients around the world for a further study of the compound, which is given via one dose of an intravenous infusion.

The companies said that a lab study showed the treatment should also be able to neutralize the omicron variant.

