(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG said it plans to buy back as much as $2.5 billion of shares as it expects its pipeline of new drug candidates to fuel sales growth.

The Swiss drugmaker expects key data and advancements on five experimental cancer medicines that are in mid- to late-stage clinical trials next year, Novartis said Tuesday ahead of a presentation to investors. That includes canakinumab, a potential treatment for non-small cell lung cancer.

Novartis said it’s on track to deliver $2 billion in cost savings by the year end and another $2 billion in the mid-term. The company said based on the revenue it estimates from new treatments set to be launched through 2026, it’s the drugmaker with the second-largest pipeline in the industry.

Last month, Novartis raised its forecast for the year as the Swiss drugmaker’s new products, including a gene therapy that sells for $2.1 million, help counter disruption from Covid-19.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.