Apr 24, 2019
Novartis Raises Annual Profit Outlook
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is plotting a faster course after spinning off its Alcon eye-care business.
Earnings excluding some items are expected to increase by a high single-digit percentage, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said Wednesday, raising its guidance from a previous range of a mid- to high-single-digit percentage gain. Adjusted earnings per share exceeded analysts’ estimates in the first quarter.
Key Insights
- Giving Novartis a potential boost in the coming months are two key drugs awaiting regulatory decisions, including gene therapy Zolgensma to treat a lethal childhood disease.
- Results underscore the significance of psoriasis treatment Cosentyx, which could become the company’s largest medicine in 2019. Sales of the drug exceeded the average analyst prediction of $775 million.
- The earnings highlight pressure on the generics unit Sandoz, which is set to become a standalone business within the broader company and undergo what Novartis has called a “transformation.” Novartis appointed Richard Saynor as new chief for the unit on Wednesday.
Market Reaction
- Novartis’s shares have gained about 5 percent so far this year, outperforming the Bloomberg index that tracks the performance of 20 European drugmakers.
