(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG raised its mid-term sales growth forecast as the Swiss drugmaker focuses on its medicines with the highest profit potential.

Sales should increase 5% annually through 2027, the company said Tuesday. The core operating margin should be about 40% or more by then.

Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said the company has completed its transformation into a streamlined and focused drugmaker. It spun off its Sandoz generics business earlier this year. Novartis will meet with analysts and investors this afternoon to discuss its research strategy.

“Pruned pipeline and greater efficiency are paying off in our view,” Peter Welford and Lucy Codrington, analysts at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients.

Novartis is concentrating on four therapeutic areas, including cancer and heart disease, in four priority markets: the US, China, Germany and Japan.

The stock was little changed in early Zurich trading. It has gained about 9% this year, more than crosstown rival Roche Holding AG. However, obesity drugmakers Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S have eclipsed both of the Swiss companies amid a gold-rush for weight-loss medicines.

Novartis’s previous mid-term sales guidance was for annual growth of 4%.

“Novartis’ upgraded midterm sales-growth guidance to 5% ahead of its Nov. 28 R&D day isn’t a major surprise, given the company’s many growth drivers — including Kisqali and Cosentyx label expansion and recent key launches such as Pluvicto. Still, the news will drive modest upgrades to consensus sales that already call for 4% compound annual growth over 2022-27 and reflects management’s 40% margin aspiration. Headwinds feature potential mid-2025 generic competition to Entresto (for chronic heart failure).” — Michael Shah, BI pharma analyst

