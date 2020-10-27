1h ago
Novartis Raises Forecast as Drugmaker Weathers Covid-19
(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG raised its earnings forecast for the year as demand for new medicines offsets disruption from Covid-19.
- Earnings excluding some items will likely increase by a low double-digit to mid-teens percentage, while sales are still expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage. Novartis had said in July earnings would likely increase by a low-double-digit percentage.
Key Insights
- Investors are looking for any further impact from the pandemic after the Swiss drugmaker pointed earlier this year to an effect on new patient starts for skin treatments and some Sandoz drugs.
- Also in focus in the fourth quarter will be potential results from a large patient trial of Novartis’s canakinumab in first-line lung cancer, Jefferies wrote in a note before the results. The experimental drug is also being tested for Covid-19.
- Legal costs, including a fine by French regulators last month for restricting competition in eye treatments, were expected to weigh on the results.
Market Reaction
- The shares have dropped about 17% in Zurich this year through Monday, while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index has fallen 9%.
