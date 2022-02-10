(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is taking a big step off the sidelines of the pandemic, seeking emergency approval for an experimental Covid-19 medicine. The move carries even greater import for the Swiss drugmaker’s partner, a small biotech that has struggled to get its medicines to market.

What once looked like an also-ran therapy now has a chance to compete with antiviral pills from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. The key to its potential is the technology from Novartis’s collaborator, Molecular Partners AG, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now assess.

The infused treatment, called ensovibep, is similar in some ways to antibody treatments that were the mainstays of Covid therapy before the omicron variant mutated to resist them. But unlike the antibodies, the Novartis-Molecular Partners compound uses tiny proteins to attack the coronavirus’s spike protein in multiple places, making it perhaps uniquely suited to fighting a shape-shifting virus.

For the biotech based in Schlieren, just outside Zurich, the Covid antiviral is a chance for reinvention and vindication in a field its founders never expected. The company’s market value has increased by about a third this year to 774 million francs ($836 million).

“Nobody believes it until you prove it,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Amstutz said. “This is the first time we prove it.”

Founded in 2004 by young researchers who first worked on the technology at the University of Zurich, Molecular Partners refined the approach for nearly two decades in cancer and opthalmology. It wasn’t an easy path. The former CEO died young, of cancer. The team struggled to get their projects to the market. In 2020, regulators rejected their first potential medicine, an eye drug then licensed to AbbVie Inc.

The technology dates back to work that Amstutz, Chief Operating Officer Michael Stumpp and the former CEO, the late Christian Zahnd, did more than 20 years ago as Ph.D. students in the lab of Andreas Plueckthun, a German biochemist who also helped found MorphoSys AG.

Working with repeat proteins, a type of protein that occurs naturally in humans and makes up the adaptive immune systems of sea lampreys, they figured out how to genetically engineer a potential alternative to the monoclonal antibodies that were then taking the biotech world by storm.

The building blocks of their treatment, called DARPins, are about one-tenth the size of traditional monoclonal antibodies. They can be hooked together into chains, providing a relatively fast way to design a biological drug that can launch a multi-pronged attack against disease. And unlike monoclonal antibodies, which are produced inside cells, the DARPins are made with bacteria, a much faster way to manufacture large quantities.

The difficult thing was to pick the right target for their potential medicines, said Bill Lee, a retired Gilead Sciences Inc. executive who sat on the Molecular Partners board from 2007 to 2020. Research on cancer didn’t yield products that could outperform what was already on the market.

‘Perfect Application’

Covid, on the other hand, “was to me the perfect application of the DARPin technology,” Lee said.

Molecular Partners began its project later than the vaccine makers that started work in January 2020, but the team still moved quickly. In March of that year, Amstutz had a close brush with Covid at a biotech conference in Boston, on the heels of a Biogen Inc. meeting that turned into one of the first highly publicized super-spreader events. The Swiss executive felt lucky to make it home before countries closed their borders, then watched in horror as hospitals in neighboring Italy began to fill with patients.

As the seriousness of the pandemic became clear, Molecular Partners made a decision to change its focus and look for a treatment for the new disease.

Lee’s virology team at Gilead helped with some of the early work, including understanding the role of mutations and resistance in the spike protein, the former executive said. Gilead considered licensing the compound, Lee said, but ultimately decided to focus on its own antiviral, remdesivir. Gilead declined to comment.

Scaling Up

Novartis signed on instead, agreeing to collaborate in October 2020. The Swiss giant exercised an option to license ensovibep this year, after a 407-person trial showed that Covid patients who took the therapy had a 78% lower risk of needing an emergency health-care visit, being hospitalized or dying.

“We had always hoped to still be able to make a contribution during this pandemic,” said Lutz Hegemann, Novartis’s head of corporate affairs and global health, one of the main architects of the partnership. “Even if you have a high vaccination rate you will still have certain populations where you may experience a breakthrough of the disease.”

Novartis is working to scale up production as fast as possible and has said it could make millions of doses this year.

After that, the future of ensovibep will depend in part on how the pandemic unfolds. Public health authorities caution that it’s impossible to rule out more variants and a potential resurgence, in particular in places with lower vaccination rates. Also yet to be seen is how the experimental drug performs in the larger study Novartis aims to finish by the second half of this year. Finally, there’s the question of side effects.

Regulators rejected the AbbVie-Molecular Partners eye drug in 2020 because of inflammation in the eye. That was most likely specific to that product, which was injected directly into the eye, and nothing similar has emerged with ensovibep, Molecular Partners said.

“If this data plays out, this will be dominant,” said Lee, the former Molecular Partners board member. The one-time infusion lacks the drug-to-drug interaction issues that can limit use of Pfizer’s pill, he said, arguing that if Novartis succeeds in making an injectable version, it would be no different from getting any other shot. “I would take this in a minute.”

