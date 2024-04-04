(Bloomberg) -- Malaria season should be over in Burkina Faso and Mali. This year, that’s not the case, and health workers from drugmaker Novartis AG are still enrolling young patients into a study for a new treatment.

In a sign of how changing weather patterns are driving the spread of a disease that already kills hundreds of thousands of people in Africa each year, the Swiss company said it’s studying malaria medicines in new places in order to go to where the patients are.

“We are opening trial sites in places we haven’t opened them before, partly because they’re now in malaria-prone regions where perhaps they weren’t in the past,” said Caroline Boulton, who heads Novartis’s global malaria program.

The drugmaker is one of several working on new solutions to counter growing resistance to existing treatments, which has contributed to decades of progress on malaria stalling.

Novartis has included Burkina Faso and Mali in two clinical tests for its experimental malaria medicine, which combines the older ingredient lumefantrine with a new fast-acting one called ganaplacide. The initial results for the larger trial, which is just getting under way, are expected in the middle of next year.

A study conducted in Rwanda by Novartis found that more than 20% of patients carried a drug-resistant mutation.

Malaria, which kills almost 620,000 people a year, continues to be one of the world’s neglected diseases. While there are 85 malaria-endemic countries, the vast majority of these deaths are in sub-Saharan Africa, where bed nets and indoor spraying of insecticide are the primary tools to curb infections.

In the next six years, the World Health Organization aims to reduce both the incidence of malaria and mortality from the disease by 90%, and to eliminate it in 35 countries — a target that’s “way off track” in its optimism, according to Boulton.

Africa, the region least responsible for climate change, is one of the hardest hit by adverse weather caused by a warming world as the continent faces both severe droughts and floods.

“Climate change makes it difficult to predict malaria patterns,” Boulton said.

--With assistance from Janice Kew and Naomi Kresge.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.