(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG said it expects sales and profit to climb this year, issuing a forecast that was slightly more upbeat than last year’s, driven by new medicines including heart drug Entresto and the gene therapy Zolgensma.

Sales and earnings excluding some items will likely increase by a mid-single-digit percentage, the Basel, Switzerland-based drugmaker said Thursday. A year ago, it predicted the same profit increase and slower sales growth. Profit last quarter was less than analysts estimated at $1.40 a share.

The Sandoz generics unit’s operating profit didn’t grow and sales remained lackluster as Novartis said its a review of the division is “progressing.” Blackstone Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc. are in talks about potentially teaming up on a bid for the drugmaker’s generics unit, which could be valued at around $25 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The multiple sclerosis drug Kesimpta generated $372 million in its first year on the market, with Novartis predicting it will help drive near-term growth.

Investors will look for an update on ensovibep, the experimental Covid-19 treatment Novartis licensed from Molecular Partners AG. Novartis Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said in mid-January that the drugmaker planned to seek an emergency-use authorization for the compound in the U.S. within the next month.

The shares have barely climbed in Zurich in the past 12 months, while the Bloomberg Europe Pharmaceutical Index gained 18%.

