(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG agreed to pay $245 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that it attempted to delay the launch of generic copies of its Exforge blood-pressure medicine.

The settlement, if approved by a judge, will resolve all outstanding claims on the matter for Novartis, the Swiss drugmaker said in an emailed statement.

The class action against Novartis and Endo International Plc’s Par unit was brought by drug distributors and retail pharmacies like Rite Aid Corp.

