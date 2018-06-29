Novartis to Spin Off Alcon, Buy Back Up to $5 Billion of Stock

(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG will spin off eye-care company Alcon as the company’s new chief executive officer refocuses the Swiss drugmaker on prescription pharmaceuticals.

Novartis also will buy back up to $5 billion of shares, using proceeds from the sale of its consumer-health joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the Basel-based company said in a statement Friday. The spinoff of Alcon is subject to final approval by the board and by shareholders at the 2019 annual meeting, the company said.

The divestiture will reverse one of the major strategic steps undertaken by Daniel Vasella, who presided over the creation in Novartis in 1996 and led the company as CEO until 2010. Novartis bought Alcon in stages for more than $50 billion, though earnings at the unit plummeted after the acquisition. His successor, Joe Jimenez, said last year the company was considering all options for the business.

“We continue to execute our strategy to focus Novartis as a leading medicines company,” Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan, who replaced Jimenez this year, said in the statement. “Alcon has returned to a position of strength and it is time to give the business more flexibility to pursue its own growth strategy as the world’s leading eye care devices company.”

Novartis had said in January that a decision on whether to spin off Alcon probably wouldn’t come before the first half of 2019.

