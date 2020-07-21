43m ago
Novartis Trims 2020 Sales Forecast on Pandemic Disruption
(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG trimmed its sales forecast for the year as the pandemic hit demand for the eye drug Lucentis and other medicines.
- Sales are expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage, the company said. Earnings excluding some items will likely increase by a low-double-digit percentage, according to a statement, the higher end of the range given earlier this year.
- Novartis had said in April that sales were expected to grow by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage, and earnings would likely increase by a percentage in the high-single to low-double digits.
Key Insights
- Investors are looking for signs of disruption to patients getting the company’s other key drugs and changes in hospital admissions patterns during the pandemic. Covid hurt new patient starts for dermatology treatments and some Sandoz drugs, the company said.
- Another focus will be Zolgensma, the company’s $2.1 million gene therapy that was approved in the U.S. last year. Sales were in line with analysts’ expectations for the quarter.
- Novartis will likely address its moves to end almost a decade of litigation when it agreed earlier this month to pay $678 million to resolve a whistleblower case accusing the drugmaker of paying kickbacks to thousands of doctors who prescribed its medicines.
Market Reaction
- The shares have dropped about 10% in Zurich this year, while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index has gained 3.2%.
