(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG and two of its subsidiaries admitted to overseas bribery schemes and agreed to pay about $347 million to settle U.S. criminal and regulatory investigations.

A Novartis unit in Greece paid travels tabs for doctors who prescribed one of its products, and Alcon, a unit that Novatis sold last year, paid bribes to advance its business in Vietnam, Novartis said Thursday in a settlement with the SEC and a deferred-prosecution deal with the Justice Department.

