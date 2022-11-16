(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is weighing sales of non-core assets as it seeks to raise money to invest in cutting-edge medicines, people familiar with the matter said.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant is in the early stages of considering options for its ophthalmology and respiratory units, the people said. Some private equity firms are already studying the businesses, according to the people. The ophthalmology business alone could fetch about $5 billion, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Under Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan, Novartis has joined an industry-wide push to cast off consumer or generic businesses and focus on the kind of new drugs that have boosted recent profits. In August, the company announced the spinoff of Sandoz, its generic-drugs unit. Peers GSK Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc. have made similar moves.

In 2019, Novartis spun off its Alcon eye-care business.

Any sales of the ophthalmology and respiratory businesses are likely to begin in 2023, after a process for Sandoz is complete, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any disposals. A representative for Novartis declined to comment.

The shares fell 0.5% in Zurich. Novartis has lost 1.3% this year.

The drugmaker’s respiratory unit develops drugs for diseases that affect breathing, ranging from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to asthma. Its ophthalmology researchers, meanwhile, work on treatments for the protection and restoration of vision.

Novartis’s pipeline of experimental medicines is smaller in the areas of respiratory disease and ophthalmology than for its five core therapeutic areas of heart disease, immunology, neuroscience, solid tumors and hematology.

