(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG plans to spin off its Sandoz unit, creating the largest European generic and biosimilar drug company by sales.

The Swiss company is the latest pharmaceutical giant to try to reshape its business with a plan to separate a unit that has been struggling to meet expectations. The move, announced Thursday, is a long-awaited answer for Novartis’s shareholders after the Basel-based group started a strategic review of Sandoz last October.

Novartis shares rose as much as 1.1% on Thursday in Zurich, where Sandoz will also be listed.

Although the unit accounts for nearly one-fifth of Novartis’ $52.9 billion in sales, questions have remained about its future prospects. The Covid-19 pandemic was one drag on revenue, as social distancing cut down on the cold and flu season and lowered demand for generic drugs and over-the-counter medicines. Even as those restrictions lifted, however, Sandoz’s growth continued to lag the innovative side of Novartis’s business.

Pressure has been mounting on Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan to come up with a solution. He said Thursday that a spinoff will help the company better focus on cutting-edge medicines.

“We believe this decision is in the best interests of our shareholders,” and creates a “new Novartis,” Narasimhan said in a conference call with journalists. The move will “conclude Novartis’s journey to become a focused innovative medicines company,” he said.

Novartis and other big drugmakers are homing in on innovation and casting off consumer or generic businesses. GSK Plc, the UK pharmaceutical giant, recently spun off its consumer health unit to improve the focus on developing new medicines. The move followed a long period of mounting criticism, including from activist investors, about GSK’s performance under CEO Emma Walmsley. Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson said in November it will also split off its consumer division.

Private Equity

Sandoz attracted early interest from private equity firms. However, a challenging environment for leveraged buyouts made a potential sale too difficult, leaving Novartis leaning toward a spinoff, people familiar with the process told Bloomberg News. The Sandoz business could be valued at about $25 billion in a deal, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Novartis would still consider an attractive offer, Narasimhan said.

The separation “makes sense, as the management of both businesses have increased in complexity over the past years,” said Vontobel analyst Stefan Schneider.

Narasimhan is a Novartis veteran who once vowed to “reimagine” medicine and has already orchestrated a massive overhaul of the business, shedding non-core assets to focus on therapies that could have a profound impact on patients and profit. He previously spun off its Alcon eyecare business, ditched a stake in GSK’s former consumer health unit, and ended a two-decade investment in Swiss rival Roche Holding AG that had begun as a failed takeover bid under former CEO Daniel Vasella.

The executive is also internally reorganizing the company and plans to cut as many as 8,000 jobs in an effort to save at least $1 billion by 2024.

A spinoff of the generics unit will mark an historic moment for Novartis too as the business was created in 1996 through a merger of Sandoz and Ciba-Geigy, a transaction that ranked as one of the largest combinations in the industry. Sandoz’s growth is driven by biosimilars, which are more complex to develop and produce than traditional generic drugs. Its portfolio includes versions of some of the world’s best-selling medicines, including treatments for cancer and auto-immune diseases.

The standalone Sandoz will be based in Switzerland, though the company is still deciding on the city. The separation should be complete by the second half of 2023, Novartis said.

