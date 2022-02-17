(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s top producer of liquefied natural gas, Novatek PJSC, aims to sell large volumes from its future Arctic LNG 2 project on the spot market, as buyers across the globe move away from long-term supply deals.

“Consumers want to have more flexibility,” Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson said during a call with investors Thursday. “We definitely plan to keep a significant volume on the spot market,” he said, commenting on the contract strategy for the second Novatek-led giant LNG plant above the Arctic Circle. The facility is set to start operations next year.

LNG buyers seeking term-supply deals are now looking at “seven- to ten-year or maximum 15-year contracts,” Mikhelson added. “Fewer players are now interested in contracts for 20 years or more, unlike in the past.”

Mikhelson’s statements come as the global LNG market sees greater cargo redirections between Europe and Asia, with traders trying to respond to fast changes in demand and premium dynamics between the two markets. With Europe’s energy crunch far from over, fierce competition for the super-chilled fuel may continue beyond 2022.

Novatek holds 60% in Arctic LNG 2, which will have an annual nameplate capacity of 19.8 million tons. Last year, the Russian producer agreed with its French, Chinese and Japanese partners in the project on long-term offtakes proportionate to their stakes in the future plant.

Novatek has already marketed some fuel from the first train of Arctic LNG 2, with a capacity of 6.6 million tons per year, and is working on finding clients for LNG from the second train, according to Mikhelson.

