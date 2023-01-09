Novavax CEO to Step Down After 12 Years at Helm of Vaccine Maker

(Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck will retire in late January after 12 years at the head of the vaccine company that gained approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in July, well after its top rivals.

Erck will be succeeded by biotech industry veteran John Jacobs, who most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Harmony Biosciences, according to a statement Monday. Jacobs also spent time working for other major drugmakers including Pfizer Inc. Novavax shares rose as much as 7.2% at the New York market open.

The drugmaker’s protein-based vaccine is made with a more traditional approach than the messenger RNA-based products made by Pfizer and Moderna Inc. While Novavax’s shot was hoped to appeal to the vaccine-hesitant, its sales have been relatively low so far.

Erck is expected to discuss his retirement during the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference that begins Monday in San Francisco, according to the statment.

(Opens shares in second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.