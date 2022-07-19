(Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine won backing from a panel of U.S. public health advisers, a crucial step in providing officials with another tool against the virus as cases start to rise again.

The 12-member panel of outside experts convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously to recommend the shots for adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has the final say on making the advice from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices official, which will allow the shot to finally go into arms.

US regulators gave Novavax’s vaccine emergency clearance last week, making it the first vaccine authorized for adults that mimics the protein that the coronavirus uses to enter cells. While millions of Americans have already received shots from Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership, public health officials have reported falling demand as concerns about the pandemic fade.

Unlike vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer that use mRNA technology to induce an immune response, Novavax’s shot is considered more similar to classic vaccines that present the immune system with killed or weakened viruses. A vaccine from Johnson & Johnson uses a different technology based on a harmless cold virus and is still available, but US regulators have expressed a preference for mRNA vaccines.

Some experts have said that Novavax’s vaccine could be attractive to people who are hesitant to receive the current crop of shots, which have been developed with new technologies. However, recent data isn’t encouraging: A study by market research startup Morning Consult showed that 77% of unvaccinated adults would not get shots by Novavax if they became available for use.

Novavax’s vaccine has already been authorized for use in countries including the UK and Japan, but the company grappled with manufacturing delays during the early days of the pandemic, preventing it from being a key player in the U.S. vaccination drive.

After the company secured $1.6 billion in federal government funding in exchange for 100 million doses of the shot, the setbacks pushed Novavax’s US clinical trial back to December 2020. By that time, Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna had already been given the regulatory green light.

