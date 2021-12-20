(Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine was cleared by European regulators and is set to become the first protein-based shot against the disease in Europe.

The shot, known as Nuvaxovid, was recommended by the European Medicines Agency, according to a statement Monday. A European Commission decision authorizing the vaccine is expected imminently.

That follows a decision last week by the World Health Organization granting emergency-use status to the vaccine. It’s a boost for Novavax’s shot, which has suffered months of delay after manufacturing problems despite securing some of the largest funding from the Trump administration in the early stages of the pandemic. The lag in the commercial development of a shot compared to rivals such as Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., hit its stock hard since hitting highs in February.

Novavax rose about 11% in pre-market trading in New York.

The Maryland-based company’s vaccine mimics the coronavirus’s spike protein, sparking an immune response that prepares the body for a real infection. It requires two doses three weeks apart and can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to transport than some messenger RNA shots.

Results from two main clinical trials found the shot was effective at preventing Covid and involved more than 45,000 people in total. The first study in Mexico and the U.S. found a 90.4% reduction in the number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases from 7 days after the second dose, compared with people given a placebo. The second study in the U.K. showed vaccine efficacy was similar at 89.7%.

