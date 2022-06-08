(Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares rose after an advisory panel recommended US approval of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, though the rally will barely make dent in the 85% loss shareholders have endured from the 2021 peak.

The backing Tuesday from the Food and Drug Administration panel comes after millions of Americans have already been vaccinated, raising questions about how much need there will be for Novavax’s shot. Health officials are already reporting falling demand for vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. as concerns about the pandemic wane.

Novavax’s shares have fallen over the past year on these concerns about the shrinking market for its shot. Optimism about the vaccine had sent the company’s stock to an all-time closing high of $319.93 in February 2021 but in recent weeks the shares were trading below $50. Wednesday morning after the FDA panel, the stock rose 6% to $50.45 at 9:35 a.m. in New York.

Bullish analysts say the FDA panel news removes a major overhang on the stock. At least three analysts with buy ratings on Novavax highlighted the 21-0 vote as a major positive for its shares.

“It would finally allow Novavax to establish their presence on the US market and participate in the eventual endemic annual re-vaccination market,” Cowen analyst Georgi Yordanov wrote in a note.

During Tuesday’s meeting most panelists agreed that Novavax’s jab could be attractive to the vaccine-hesitant population who are wary of mRNA, or of rare clotting side effects linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.

There is a serious problem with vaccine uptake in the US, Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at the beginning of the meeting. “Anything we can do to get people more comfortable to be able to accept these potentially life-saving medical products is something that we feel we are compelled to do,” Marks said.

However, some panelists pushed back on the idea that vaccine-hesitant Americans would be keen to get the Novavax jab over an mRNA vaccine. “I’m a little skeptical about how many of the vaccine-hesitant are just waiting for this vaccine,” said panel member Arthur Reingold, the division head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health. “But on a population level, I’m hoping to be proven wrong.”

Data presented during the advisory meeting suggested Novavax’s two-dose vaccine was effective in preventing severe Covid-19 disease in clinical trials. There is limited data on how effective it would be against omicron, as subjects enrolled in the trial before the highly transmissible variant emerged. In a report published ahead of the meeting, FDA staff said “it is more likely than not” that the vaccine will provide some meaningful protection against omicron.

Experts also discussed safety concerns, particularly the risk of heart inflammation in younger male participants. While there is already an established link between mRNA vaccines and myocarditis, there is not enough data to say how much of a risk the Novavax jab carries. A question was asked about potentially including a cautionary language as part of the fact sheet, similar to what is labeled on the mRNA vaccines.

Novavax maintained there is insufficient evidence to show that its vaccine caused the myocarditis cases in the trial.

