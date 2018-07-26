(Bloomberg) -- Novelis Inc. is sticking to a bet that automakers will want lightweight aluminum to make cars more efficient, even as the Trump administration pushes to roll back mileage rules.

Atlanta-based Novelis agreed this week to acquire Aleris Corp., a maker of aluminum products used in everything from automobiles to packaging, for $2.6 billion on Thursday. Novelis Chief Executive Officer Steve Fisher said in an interview that he thinks the rising aluminum demand will withstand the current U.S. efforts.

Automakers are increasingly using lighter, stronger materials in a range of vehicles, including Ford Motor Co.’s aluminum-bodied F-150 pickup. While a person familiar with the matter said last week that the U.S. is readying proposals to weaken Obama administration automotive fuel economy standards, Fisher said any changes would probably be temporary.

“Any loosening up would only be on a short-term -- not long-term -- basis,” Fisher said in an in interview on Thursday. “Of course, we think about governmental standards and where they’re going. There seems some potential on relaxation, but we don’t know how that would exist. We’re in it for the long term.”

Novelis hasn’t seen a significant impact on its business yet from the U.S. aluminum-import tariffs announced in March, but that could change if the trade war continues to escalate, Fisher said.

“Demand is still good and we see good growth in all end market for the U.S. and globally,” Fisher said. “Everyone has a cautious longer-term vision if we see continued escalation of costs to the consumers.”

