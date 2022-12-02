November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report

A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year.

The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.

The result was up from 110,448 in November 2021.

However, DAC noted that sales totalled 143,315 in November 2019 before the pandemic struck.

DAC managing partner Andrew King says sales for the year to date stand at 1.38 million units, making it likely that sales for 2022 will finish the year below 1.5 million.

King says if that happens it will be first year the market has fallen below that threshold since 2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.