(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S raised its operating profit and sales forecasts for the year, reflecting demand for the Danish drugmaker’s diabetes treatments and new obesity medication in the U.S.

Operating profit will likely increase by 13% to 16% in the current fiscal year, up from an earlier estimate of 11% to 15%, the drugmaker said in a statement. Sales at constant exchange rates will likely increase by 14% to 17%, up from an earlier estimate of 12% to 16%, it said.

The brighter outlook was driven by improved supply of its new obesity medication in the U.S. and on sustained momentum for Ozempic and Rybelsus, drugs known as GLP-1s that help patients keep blood sugar levels in check.

