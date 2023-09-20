(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S, which faces higher demand for its diabetes and weight-loss drugs than it can meet, signed a long-term agreement with Ypsomed Holding AG for the supply of auto-injectors.

Ypsomed is boosting its manufacturing capacity to make large quantities of auto-injectors that Novo can use for various drugs in clinical trials, the Swiss company said in a statement Wednesday. The stock rose as much as 5.2% to a record in early trading.

Novo, which has become Europe’s most valuable company thanks to its blockbuster obesity medicines, is facing manufacturing shortages for those drugs. The Danish company’s stock fell earlier this week amid concern over possible disruption at one of its US production sites.

Ypsomed’s one-milliliter YpsoMate auto-injector will be used for various Novo drugs that are undergoing tests, the company said. The first significant capacity will be available in 2025. Novo shares rose less than 1% in Copenhagen.

