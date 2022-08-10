(Bloomberg) -- Two more factories will begin producing Novo Nordisk A/S’s obesity medication Wegovy next year after manufacturing issues and high demand left the drug in short supply, Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said in an interview Wednesday.

Wegovy, which was approved about a year ago after helping patients lose about 15% of their body weight in research trials, is seen as a key new avenue of growth for the Danish company best known for its diabetes medications.

Yet the company hasn’t been able to meet early demand for the drug. That is in part because of manufacturing issues but also because of how high interest in the treatment has been, Jørgensen told Bloomberg in New York. Obesity drugs have long been under-utilized due to safety concerns with older treatments. Companies like Novo and Eli Lilly & Co. have been trying to revitalize the field by introducing repurposed diabetes drugs that have been shown to help people lose weight.

“The uptake was way bigger than anyone had anticipated,” Jørgensen said of Wegovy. “We depleted inventory in a way that, when later on they had some manufacturing challenges, there was no cushion.”

In December, a contract manufacturer paused production of Wegovy syringes after a Food and Drug Administration inspector raised concerns, resulting in supply shortages that Novo only expects to fully resolve later this year.

Pharmaceutical companies typically launch a drug with one manufacturing facility before ramping up, Jørgensen said. Novo has made two of the drug’s dose strengths available and expects that all doses will be on the market in the US late this year.

