(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S said it’s “optimistic” that a fire at the manufacturing hub in Denmark, where it’s expanding to meet the world’s growing demand for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs, won’t impact production timelines.

The fire, which broke out on the roof of a building under construction at Novo’s Kalundborg site, was put out and no injuries reported, the Danish pharmaceutical company said by email on Thursday. Pictures by local newspaper Ekstra Bladet showed flames and large clouds of smoke coming from the facilities, located west of Denmark’s capital.

Read more: Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Has Denmark’s Economy Hooked

“This has no impact on existing production,” Novo said in an emailed reply to questions. “It will take some clean up, but it’s primarily the roof that has been impacted, not the production process. We are optimistic that it will not impact production timelines.”

Novo’s Kalundborg complex produces half the world’s insulin and is more than half the size of London’s financial district. The drugmaker is investing 60 billion kroner ($8.6 billion) this decade to build and renovate the site in order to expand production of its blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

Novo shares briefly fell as much as 3.7% in Copenhagen, but recovered and traded 0.4% down as of 4:05 p.m. local time.

Police said in a post on social media X that the area would be affected by smoke for some hours still and that people had been evacuated from the site.

(Adds Novo comment on impact of fire in first and third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.