(Bloomberg) -- The main owner of Novo Nordisk A/S is planning more acquisitions, including investments in Asia, using dividends it receives from the drugmaker’s blockbuster medicines for obesity and diabetes.

Novo Holdings, which controls 77% of the votes in what is now Europe’s most valuable company, will “absolutely” be active in dealmaking, Chief Executive Officer Kasim Kutay said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua from Davos. “We need to scale up and put that money to good work.”

The holding company sees investment opportunities as a growing middle class pushes countries such as India in the direction of universal health care, said Kutay, a former investment banker who’s now led the Novo owner for seven years. However, he cautioned that uncertainty on interest rates and geopolitics will also make this a challenging year for investors.

“I think 2024 will be a year where we need to fasten our seat belts, so to speak,” Kutay said.

Novo Holdings is owned by the philanthropic Novo Nordisk Foundation, and is responsible for managing the foundation’s assets, which stood at 805 billion kroner ($117 billion) at the end of 2022. It generally tries to avoid the areas where the drugmaker Novo Nordisk is active, Kutay said.

Though the holding company doesn’t normally report its previous-year results until March or April, Novo Nordisk’s soaring sales on diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Wegovy almost certainly swelled its assets further in 2023. In August, Novo Nordisk paid out its biggest interim dividend ever. According to Bloomberg dividend projections, the company’s annual payout, due at the end of this month, will almost double from a year earlier.

“We anticipate doing a fair amount more in 2024 and indeed going forward because the cash flows that are coming our way are obviously going to be quite significant,” the CEO said.

