(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster drug Wegovy gained expanded US approval to include reducing the risk for heart attacks and strokes, a move that could further widen use and insurer coverage of the popular anti-obesity medication.

This is the first time a weight-loss therapy has also been approved to help prevent life-threatening cardiovascular events, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday in a statement. The expansion helps cement the idea that Wegovy has real, tangible health benefits beyond cosmetic weight loss.

Novo Nordisk and rival drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co. are racing to study new weight-loss drugs called GLP-1s in a swath of health conditions from sleep apnea to Alzheimer’s disease. The treatments can cost upwards of $1,000 a month, and there’s a lingering perception that obesity is more of a risk factor than a disease.

Only about 50% of commercially insured patients have access to anti-obesity medications like Wegovy or Lilly’s Zepbound through employers that opted to cover the drugs last year, according to estimates from Goldman Sachs. About a third of state Medicaid programs for low-income and disabled Americans cover them, while Medicare, the government health insurance program for seniors and people with disabilities, doesn’t cover obesity treatments at all.

“Novo will now be able to highlight potential downstream savings of treating patients with GLP-1s in their conversations with payers,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said in a note.

Wegovy’s expanded approval could give it an edge over Lilly’s Zepbound. It’s based on a 17,600-person study that supported the use of Wegovy in patients with obesity and a history of cardiovascular disease. Results of the study were unveiled at a medical conference last year, when heart experts hailed them as “game-changing.”

“We are very pleased that Wegovy is now approved in the US as the first therapy to help people manage their weight and reduce cardiovascular risks,” Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of development at Novo, said in a separate statement.

The drugmaker is awaiting a similar decision from European regulators that’s expected in April.

Obesity-related cardiovascular disease deaths tripled in the US between 1999 and 2020, Novo said, citing the American Heart Association. More than a third of American adults live with obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The success of Wegovy and Ozempic, its sister drug for diabetes, have turned Novo into Europe’s biggest publicly traded company, with a market value of more than $600 billion. The stock soared to a record Thursday after it touted the potential of its next-generation obesity treatments, releasing promising data on an experimental pill.

Novo’s American depository receipts fell 1.9% as of 3:43 p.m. in New York.

--With assistance from Naomi Kresge.

(Updates with analyst comment in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.