(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S said sales and profit will surge again this year as it continues to roll out its blockbuster obesity shot Wegovy around the world.

Revenue could grow by as much as 26% and operating profit by up to 29% at constant exchange rates, the drugmaker said Wednesday.

The shares rose 4.1% in early trading, boosting Novo’s market value beyond $500 billion and making it the first European company since Dior owner LVMH to pass the milestone. The Danish pharma company is currently worth more than the luxury-goods giant.

Novo is facing its first competition in the booming obesity market with the introduction of Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound in the US late last year. The drugmaker has struggled to keep up with demand for both Wegovy and its sister drug Ozempic, a diabetes medicine with the same active ingredient. The company announced $8.7 billion in investments last year to beef up its manufacturing capacity.

Novo’s guidance for this year incorporates “intensifying competition and continued pricing pressure,” the company said.

Profit last quarter surged 62% to 22 billion kroner ($3.2 billion), in line with analysts’ estimates.

Wegovy sales surged to 9.6 billion kroner, below analysts’ estimates. Novo started increasing supply of the smaller introductory doses of the medicine in the US this month, allowing more patients to start treatment.

Share Buyback

Novo’s board approved a 20 billion-kroner share buyback program for the next 12 months, whose scope could be reduced to take advantage of business opportunities.

Besides competition, another challenge for Novo is reimbursement, as US insurers grapple with rising costs for weight-loss treatment. North Carolina is cutting off coverage of drugs like Wegovy for state employees after its state health plan spent $100 million on the medicines last year, potentially a harbinger of what’s to come as payers seek to negotiate over prices.

Key to winning broader coverage are the results of a large study, released last year, that showed Wegovy could help reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks in overweight people with existing heart disease.

The drugmaker has sought both European and US regulatory approval for a label change that would allow Wegovy to be prescribed to patients like these. The US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for the request.

Wegovy also succeeded in helping relieve obese patients’ pain from knee arthritis in a clinical trial, the company said Wednesday, adding to the number of ailments the drug can alleviate.

