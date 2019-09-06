(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S will offer new U.S. discounts for its insulin drugs NovoLog, Tresiba, and Levemir, joining other pharmaceutical companies that have announced enhanced discounts after public criticism over high prices.

In a statement, the Danish insulin maker said it would start a new cash discount program for the insulins that will allow many American patients to buy a month’s supply for $99 starting next year. Without the program, people without insurance or with a high-deductible plan could end up paying far-higher list prices for the drugs.

Novo also said it would introduce a new “authorized generic” version of NovoLog and NovoLog Mix drugs that would sell at half the price of the brand version. A box of the authorized generic version of NovoLog FlexPen, which contains 5 pens, will cost $279.41, compared to $558.83 for the brand name, Novo said.

Uninsured patients or those with commercial insurance can use the $99 cash discount program, a company spokesman said, but not patients on Medicare or Medicaid, due to government rules that can treat such discounts as illegal kickbacks.

Both programs are effective Jan. 2, 2020, Novo said.

Novo’s competitors introduced their own programs earlier this year. In April, Sanofi said some patients could pay $99 for what should amount to a month’s supply of its Lantus, Toujeo, and Admelog insulins. In March, Eli Lilly & Co. said it would begin selling an authorized generic version of its best-selling Humalog at half the price of the brand.

With about 30 million diabetics in the U.S., insulin is a widely used drug that has to be taken regularly by many to keep their blood sugar under control. The manufacturers have taken increasing heat from politicians and patients over its prices. While some patients have insurance that covers insulin with a low fixed copay, many patients on popular high-deductible plans are often exposed to the full cost until they satisfy their deductible.

“Those plans push list prices to patients to fulfill a deductible, which sometimes means paying thousands of dollars,” Novo Nordisk said in a statement. It urged health plans to exempt insulin prescriptions from deductible requirements in high-deductible plans.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Langreth in New York at rlangreth@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.