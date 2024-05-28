(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S has a greater impact on Denmark’s employment levels than previously estimated, according to the state’s fiscal watchdog, aggravating concerns the Nordic economy is becoming too dependent on the pharmaceutical giant.

Novo is responsible for half of Denmark’s private-sector job growth outside the agricultural industry since the beginning of 2023, either directly or indirectly, the Economic Councils said in a report on Tuesday.

The success of diabetes medicine Ozempic and obesity drug Wegovy has made Novo Europe’s most valuable company but also caused fluctuations at the macro-economic level in its homeland, affecting interest rates and the currency. In 2023, Denmark’s economy expanded 1.9%, but would have stagnated without Novo.

The new employment estimates add fuel to fears that Denmark could be on a trajectory similar to Finland under Nokia Oyj, which boosted the Nordic nation’s output in the late 1990s, but whose decline later contributed to a slump for the entire economy. Danish Economy Minister Stephanie Lose has previously dismissed the so-called Nokia risk, arguing that Novo isn’t deeply infiltrated in the economy when it comes to employment, because much of the production happens abroad.

The fiscal watchdog had in October also suggested that Novo’s expansion would only “to a limited extent” impact employment, even if the company is a key driver of gross domestic product growth.

However, “the large GDP contribution from the pharmaceutical industry has led to greater employment growth than expected,” the Economic Councils said in Tuesday’s report. The watchdog doubled its 2024 GDP growth forecast for Denmark to 2.6%, citing the drug-making industry as a key accelerator. It also increased its structural employment estimate.

As Novo seeks to ramp up production of its popular drugs, it’s investing heavily to expand existing facilities, and earlier this month received permission from Denmark’s third-largest city to build a new factory. Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen has rejected any comparison to Nokia, saying at a press briefing last week that the drugmaker’s pipeline of experimental medicines would “sustain growth also into the future.”

Novo created more than 7,500 direct jobs in Denmark from the beginning of 2023 through March 2024, the Economic Councils said. It also estimated that Novo generated 8,400 indirect jobs, for example via suppliers, a number that’s likely to be even higher given Novo’s building plans are also boosting employment in the construction industry.

--With assistance from Naomi Kresge.

