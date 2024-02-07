(Bloomberg) -- A $16.5 billion deal by the main owner of Novo Nordisk A/S has sparked some investor sell off of the Danish krone and caused the currency to weaken in recent days, according to analysts tracking the market.

The deal by Danish investment company Novo Holdings, intended to help the pharmaceutical giant expand production of its popular Wegovy and Ozempic weight-loss drugs, was announced Monday.

Read More: Novo Nordisk Shareholder Buys Catalent for $16.5 Billion

Since then, traders have sold kroner in anticipation of the transaction’s closing when the Danish currency will need to be exchanged into dollars, Jens Naervig Pedersen, a senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S, said by phone. Soren Kristensen, chief economist at Sydbank A/S, agreed, saying that the Novo Holdings deal “is the biggest factor behind the rather abrupt weakening we have seen of the krone.”

The krone is now trading at its weakest levels since early November.

It’s not uncommon that large corporate transactions cause short-term movements in the value of the krone.

The Danish central bank, which upholds the krone’s peg to the euro, has in the past intervened in the foreign-exchange market to ease pressure on the currency from such deals, said Jan Storup Nielsen, chief analyst at Nordea Bank Abp. He said the krone would probably have to weaken past 7.47 per euro before the central bank would resort to interventions.

A record dividend payment from Novo Nordisk at the end of March will likely prompt some foreign investors to exchange the kroner they receive and may also help to explain a sell off in recent days, Danske’s Naervig Pedersen said.

Read More: Novo Nordisk Dividend Bonanza Weakens Danish Krone, Danske Says

The massive growth of Novo Nordisk and other drugmakers is giving a boost to the Danish economy. In the fourth quarter, output by the country’s pharmaceutical industry rose almost 20% from the previous period, Statistics Denmark said earlier on Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.