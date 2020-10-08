Novo Nordisk A/S raised its outlook for full-year sales and profit as the Danish drugmaker weathers disruption from COVID-19 and experiences better-than-expected demand for its diabetes medicines.

Novo expects sales and operating profit growth of as much as eight per cent for 2020, according to a statement Thursday. The company previously anticipated a sales increase of as much as six per cent and a profit gain of as much as five per cent.

The company is counting on new diabetes and obesity medicines to offset pricing pressure in the U.S. and increased competition. In the third quarter, Novo’s sales and operating profit both increased by seven per cent, the company said.