(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S’s diabetes drug Ozempic cut the risk of a range of bad health outcomes linked to kidney disease by 24%, less than analysts had expected.

The data fell short of the benefit of 30% or more that investors had hoped to see, Mark Purcell and colleagues at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. Novo shares dropped as much as 2.5% in Copenhagen.

Ozempic and other medicines in the same class could reshape how people consume food and the medical care they require.

The study results boosted shares of dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care AG, which had suffered last year as investors weighed whether Ozempic would have an impact on the demand for kidney dialysis.

Fresenius surged 9%, the most in more than a year. Another dialysis company, DaVita Inc., rose 4.2% in trading before US exchanges opened.

Scientists compared two groups of patients with diabetes — one on Ozempic and the other taking a placebo — and rated other factors like cardiovascular health, meaning the improvement doesn’t just reflect the drug’s impact on kidney disease.

The kidney benefit may not be enough to get doctors who treat patients with diabetes and kidney disease to prescribe Ozempic, Purcell said.

A more detailed breakdown of the study will come later this year at a scientific conference, Novo said on Tuesday. The Danish drugmaker said it expected to seek a label expansion for Ozempic in the US and Europe this year.

