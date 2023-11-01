(Bloomberg) -- Growing demand for Novo Nordisk A/S’s weight-loss and diabetes drugs is fueling a rise in illegal sales in its home country of Denmark, where authorities are now seeking to clamp down on the illicit activity.

The Danish Medicines Agency has reported to police 26 websites which claim to sell products such as Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy as well as potency drugs. The websites aren’t approved to sell medicines and there are no guarantees the products are legitimate, the agency said in a statement.

“We had unfortunately expected this increase in illegal supply of the semaglutide drugs Ozempic and Wegovy due to the high demand and media attention,” Jeanne Majland, a department head at the agency, said.

Last week, Britain’s medicines regulator warned against buying pre-filled weight-loss pens online and said patients should instead obtain a prescription via a health-care professional. The authority has seized 369 potentially fake Ozempic injection pens since January, compared with none before that month. In Germany, authorities have started a probe into counterfeit Ozempic pens, prompting a warning by the European Medicines Agency.

The popularity of Novo’s drugs has shot up after celebrities and influencers described it as a shortcut to weight loss. Novo, which has become Europe’s most valuable company amid the spike in sales, last month raised its 2023 profit forecast and is due to report earnings on Thursday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.