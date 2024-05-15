(Bloomberg) -- The prime minister in Novo Nordisk A/S’s home country of Denmark said she’s a “huge fan” of Ozempic and Wegovy, openly showing support for the pharmaceutical giant as it faces mounting criticism over pricing in the US.

In a parliament debate, Mette Frederiksen called Novo’s drugs “fantastic” because they help people lose weight, though she didn’t say if she had used them herself.

“I’m a huge fan of them,” she said. “I’m probably not allowed to say that as prime minister. But I can just see how big a difference it makes in so many people’s lives.”

Read More: Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Has Denmark’s Economy Hooked

Frederiksen’s comments coincide with an ongoing review by Danish authorities, which are to decide on potential subsidies for obesity drug Wegovy, used by some 2% of all Danes. The premier responded to questions on Tuesday over Novo’s US pricing, after Bernie Sanders had made a direct appeal to Danes to force Novo to lower its “outrageously high prices.” While the prime minister wouldn’t comment on US prices, she said that, in principle, she supports medicine costs being “as low as possible.”

The meteoric rise of Novo has transformed Denmark’s economy, driving nearly 2% growth last year and creating a fifth of all new jobs. Still, the rising popularity of Novo’s drugs has also put pressure on public budgets in Denmark. Last month the nation decided to keep public subsidies in place for Ozempic only after Novo agreed to lower prices, while the model being considered for Wegovy reimbursement would cap the potential public expense.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.