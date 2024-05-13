(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S said an experimental hemophilia treatment taken as little as once a month reduced bleeding in a large study that could challenge rival Roche Holding AG’s dominance in the field.

Both weekly and monthly dosing with the compound, Mim8, reduced bleeding compared with no prophylaxis and with trial participants’ own previous experience with other drugs, the Danish drugmaker said on Monday.

The results potentially open up a path to less frequent treatment for some patients. About 95% of people who got monthly shots of Mim8 didn’t need to be treated for bleeding.

Novo and competitors are racing to develop new medicines for hemophilia A, a genetic disorder in which blood doesn’t clot as it should. Preventing at least 80% of patients from needing to be treated for bleeding is a key determiner of whether Novo’s new medicine poses a threat to rivals such as Roche, Jefferies analysts said.

The study results “may challenge Roche’s incumbent Hemlibra,” Peter Welford and Lucy Codrington wrote in a note to clients.

Roche shares fell as much as 2.2% in Zurich trading. Novo rose 1.2% in Copenhagen. Genmab A/S, which stands to get royalties on the product, gained as much as 2%.

Novo said it aims to submit Mim8 for its first regulatory approval toward the end of this year.

