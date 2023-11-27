(Bloomberg) -- DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG, one of Europe’s largest live entertainment companies, is preparing to return to the Frankfurt stock exchange in a listing that could value it at about €250 million ($274 million), people familiar with the matter said.

DEAG is working with Hauck Aufhaeuser on a so-called re-IPO that may take place next year, the people said. The share sale could raise about €75 million, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The entertainment firm previously traded on Frankfurt’s Prime Standard segment. In 2021, as the entertainment industry was suffering from Covid restrictions, a consortium led by German entrepreneur Christian Angermayer and crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz made a tender offer to buy out the company’s remaining shares. They then delisted it from the Frankfurt bourse, though the company has continued to trade on the smaller Hamburg bourse with a minimal free float.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential deal could change. Representatives for DEAG and Hauck Aufhaeuser declined to comment.

DEAG has said it’s targeting more than €300 million of revenue this year, up from about €185 million in 2019 before the Covid outbreak, thanks to the resumption of in-person events and contributions from add-on acquisitions. The company has relationships with artists including Ed Sheeran, Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters and Anna Netrebko.

