(Bloomberg) -- Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., the crypto platform run by billionaire Mike Novogratz, is accelerating its pace of hiring to capitalize on a boom of talent moving into digital assets.

The company’s headcount expanded more than 200% last year to almost 285 people, said Jen Lee, Galaxy’s chief people officer who joined in recent months from BlackRock Inc. That number doesn’t include the staff of BitGo, the custodian firm it agreed to acquire in 2021. Galaxy has expanded headcount by another 45 people this year.

“The pace isn’t stopping,” Lee said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Galaxy’s new hires have come from from banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to people who have learned much of the trade from other crypto firms. The firm also announced a new entry-level hiring program this week that includes a plan to add more than 30 analysts in a “first-of-its-kind hiring sprint,” according to a memo sent to staff.

“There’s no traditional path when it comes to crypto,” said Lee. “We would love to see people who are self taught in crypto, but we would also like to see people who have a traditional background from a bank, or even a tech firm.”

