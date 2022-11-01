(Bloomberg) -- Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., the crypto financial services firm founded by billionaire Michael Novogratz, is exploring eliminating as much as 20% of its workforce against the backdrop of a digital-assets market downturn.

The plan under consideration could still be changed, according to people familiar with the matter. New York-based Galaxy reported 375 employees globally as of the end of the second quarter.

“We are always considering optimal team structure and strategy and will share future plans when finalized,” said Galaxy’s spokesperson Michael Wursthorn. “While our industry continues to face macroeconomic headwinds, Galaxy remains focused on building for the future state of institutional adoption, and on enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Galaxy is due to report third-quarter earnings result on Nov. 9.

