(Bloomberg) -- Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., the crypto financial services firm founded by billionaire Michael Novogratz, said its second-quarter loss more than doubled against a backdrop of digital asset price declines.

The net comprehensive loss was $554.7 million, compared with $182.9 million in the year-ago period, primarily due to unrealized losses on digital assets and on investments in its trading and principal investments businesses. That was partially offset by profitability in its mining business, the company said in a statement Monday.

Galaxy has filed a claim against Three Arrows Capital, and the exposure was small and hedged within the context of its balance sheet, Novogratz said during the earnings call. During the quarter ended June 30, Galaxy’s credit portfolio took an impairment of about $10 million, for which it took full loan-loss reserve and is actively working to recover.

Novogratz, a big promoter of Terraform Labs, the company behind collapsed tokens Terra and Luna, said during a July conference that the incident showed both the industry and retail investors “had very, very little concept of risk management.”

“I am proud of Galaxy’s outperformance during a challenging market and macroeconomic environment. Prudent risk management, along with our commitment to exacting credit standards, allowed us to maintain over $1.5 billion in liquidity, including over $1.0 billion in cash,” said Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy, which offers businesses ranging from crypto trading and asset management to mining.

Galaxy’s asset management unit was managing nearly $1.7 billion as of June 30, a 40% decrease from prior quarter. The firm said it still intends to complete its plan to become a Delaware-incorporated company and list on the Nasdaq upon completion of ongoing SEC review, subject to stock exchange approval of a listing.

Shares of Galaxy have declined about 67% this year.

