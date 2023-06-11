(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian petrochemical company Unipar Carbocloro SA has presented a non-binding offer for the acquisition of a controlling-stake in petrochemical giant Braskem SA, the company said in a filing late Saturday.

The offer was presented to Novonor SA, one of Braskem’s holders, alongside Petroleo Brasileiro SA and creditor banks, although the value of the transaction was not yet disclosed.

According to the filing, Unipar plans to launch tender offers in Brazil’s B3 stock exchange for the acquisition of common shares and class A and class B preferred shares owned by Braskem’s minority shareholders, as well as in the New York Stock Exchange to acquire up to all class A preferred shares represented by Brazilian Depositary Receipts, or BDRs.

Novonor may maintain a minority indirect stake in Braskem under the deal, Unipar said.

“At the appropriate time, we will negotiate with Petrobras its stake under the terms of the transaction,” said Unipar, citing a potential new shareholders agreement regarding Braskem’s new capital structure.

The deal is aimed at increasing Unipar’s market share in the Brazilian petrochemical market.

