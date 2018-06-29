(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s surprise deal on migration raises pressure on Angela Merkel’s antagonists to back away from their standoff over German border security, increasing the chances she’ll ride out the latest threat to her chancellorship.

Merkel and other European Union leaders defied expectations to forge an accord early on Friday, putting the onus on Bavaria’s ruling CSU party that sought the clash. Its leaders must now decide at a meeting Sunday whether to risk a historic breakup of the party bloc that’s governed Germany for most of the time since World War II or beat a face-saving retreat.

With migration hard-liners Italy and Austria backing a coordinated European approach at the summit, the CSU appeared increasingly isolated before deciding whether to defy Merkel and start sending back asylum seekers at the German border who already registered in another EU country. Polls suggested public support for the Bavarians’ stance is waning.

“At this point, the CSU can’t afford to dig in against a compromise,” Juergen Falter, a political scientist at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, said by phone. “They’d come across as troublemakers.”

As investors welcomed the summit result, the CSU said the deal addressed concerns about migration it has raised for a long time. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the biggest party in her governing coalition, rallied behind the chancellor.

“Now these measures actually need to be implemented,” Alexander Dobrindt, the CSU caucus leader in the German parliament, said in a statement. The Bavarian party will review the summit deal “very thoroughly,” he said.

European ‘Triumph’

Turning the tables on her sister party, Merkel credited CSU pressure with helping prod European leaders to address migration. That includes a German side deal for Spain and Greece to take back previously registered asylum seekers who make it to the German border.

“This was an important step in the right direction,” Merkel told reporters, referring to the EU agreement. “What we’ve achieved here together is perhaps even more than what I had expected, even if it’s not complete.”

Shifting Polls

A poll published Friday suggested her government’s public standing is sliding amid the infighting. Support for Merkel’s CDU-CSU bloc declined 1 percentage point to 32 percent and its Social Democratic coalition partner declined 2 points to 18 percent, according to an FG Wahlen survey for ZDF television.

While Merkel’s approval rating declined 3 points from June to 61 percent, 91 percent of respondents said they favor European solutions to migration -- an endorsement of Merkel’s line and a snub to Bavaria’s nationalist push for unilateral measures to tighten the border.

As the main transit point into Germany, Bavaria became a migration flashpoint during Europe’s refugee crisis in 2015 and 2016. Gains by the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, have lifted the topic back on to the CSU’s agenda ahead of a state election in October.

Power Base

Decades of ruling Bavaria while allying with the CDU at the national level give the CSU outsize influence. Bavarian politicians have said Germany did its share by taking up more than 1 million refugees since 2015 and Merkel’s three years of cajoling European partners to step up hasn’t worked.

Yet the CSU’s support in Bavaria declined 1 percentage point to 41 percent from an April poll, while the AfD rose by that amount to 14 percent, according to an INSA survey this week. That means Bavaria’s ruling party is on track to suffer a significant decline in support from the 47.7 percent it won in the last state election five years ago.

Key Demand

Dobrindt, the CSU national caucus leader, said he was heartened that the EU summit statement says national governments “should take all necessary internal legislative and administrative measures” to counter so-called secondary migration -- people moving around to seek asylum in EU countries other than the first one where they arrived.

Countering secondary migration is the CSU’s key demand in its clash with Merkel, though EU leaders also agreed that EU countries should cooperate to stem it.

“It would he hard to understand if the CSU now broke with the CDU and thus destroyed the coalition,” said Heinrich Oberreuter, a political scientist at the University of Passau and longtime CSU watcher. “At least the CSU will be able to claim for itself that they have forced Europe’s hand.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net;Birgit Jennen in Berlin at bjennen1@bloomberg.net;Patrick Donahue in Brussels at pdonahue1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.