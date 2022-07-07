(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

Just when you think the world of exchange-traded funds has run out of new ideas, along comes something truly novel. Instead of slicing the market up into themes, geographies or strategies, these are dividing by time. The new ETFs are only exposed to US stocks overnight, which studies have shown beats holding them during the day.

On this week’s episode of “Trillions,” we speak with NightShares Chief Executive Officer Bruce Lavine and Chief Investment Officer Max Gokhman about why this phenomenon exists, why it hasn’t been used before and the challenges to implementing it.

