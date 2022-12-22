(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

Got an idea for an exchange-traded fund but don’t want to deal with the logistics? A group of “white label” ETF issuers are in the business of helping people launch their own fund—and business is booming. These issuers have minted more than 100 ETFs this way—for both big asset managers and entrepreneurial individuals simply passionate about an idea.

On this week’s episode of Trillions, we speak to the “big three” of ETF white labels: Garrett Stevens, chief executive of Exchange Traded Concepts, Mike Venuto, chief information officer and co-founder of Tidal, and Wes Gray, president of Alpha Architect. Topics include how they got started, how they vet new ideas, the launch of which they’re most proud and what next year holds. The last includes Goldman Sachs Group’s entry into the business and a potential wave of mutual fund to ETF conversions.

