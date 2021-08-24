(Bloomberg) -- The National Rifle Association has cancelled what is usually the largest event on its annual calendar for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.

“Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits,” the gun-rights group said on its website.

The annual meeting, was scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas, over the Labor Day weekend. Last year’s meeting was supposed to be in Nashville until it too was scrapped over health concerns. In the past the annual meetings have been heavily promoted to the NRA’s roughly 5 million members, filling large convention centers with attendees and exhibitors.

This year’s cancellation follows pressure to scrap the event from gun manufacturers who had signed up to exhibit at the event, the Daily Beast reported.

It also comes at a time when the NRA is facing a financial crunch and calls to dissolve the organization from New York attorney general Letitia James, who is suing it in New York state court.

Read more: NRA Spending on Lawyers Is on Pace for Record This Year

“We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding Covid-19 in Harris County, Texas,” the NRA said in the statement. “We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision. The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings.”

