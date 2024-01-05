21h ago
NRA Chief LaPierre Announces Resignation on Eve of Civil Trial
(Bloomberg) -- Wayne LaPierre is resigning as chief executive officer of the National Rifle Association of America following years of controversy surrounding the lobby group’s finances.
The move, which comes on the eve of a civil trial against LaPierre and the gun-rights group, will take effect at the end of this month, the organization said in a statement on its website. LaPierre cited health reasons as a reason for his decision. The NRA’s Head of General Operations Andrew Arulanandam will become interim CEO.
The NRA’s finances and reputation as a defender of the Second Amendment and conservative political causes have been battered since 2019, when reports surfaced that it had used millions of dollars to fund lavish lifestyles for its top executives. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued the NRA, LaPierre and other officials.
Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, backs Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that advocates gun-safety measures.
